Pennsylvania launches COVID-19 job hiring portal

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak on Monday said a top priority of L&I is to provide businesses with access to the workforce needed to maintain life-sustaining operations and help workers find jobs, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
Oleksiak announced that Pennsylvanians looking for work can now find businesses that are hiring through a new online COVID-19 job portal that L&I launched Monday.
“This is an unprecedented and challenging time.” Oleksiak said. “Many life-sustaining businesses across Pennsylvania are hiring and this new portal will help connect them with people looking for a job.”
People seeking employment can visit www.PAcareerlink.pa.gov and select the green “PA COVID-19 Jobs – Hiring Immediately” job portal banner to see active job openings.
Selecting the “Apply Now” button for a listed position will redirect individuals to the employer’s website or email where they can apply directly with the employer and speed up the hiring process.
Life-sustaining businesses can feature their job openings on the portal through an easy to use online form. Businesses must meet the criteria of a life-sustaining business and must have more than 10 job openings .
The PA COVID-19 job portal will be updated daily so businesses in need are spotlighted and people searching for employment have the latest job information.
The new COVID-19 job portal is part of the PA CareerLink® system, a one-stop shop for Pennsylvania job seekers and employers. Local PA CareerLink® business teams are assisting life-sustaining businesses to ensure their specific hiring needs are met.
Although PA CareerLink® offices across the commonwealth are physically closed to adhere to necessary social distancing measures, the majority of staff are teleworking and providing virtual services to both job seekers and employers.
Visit the commonwealth’s Responding to COVID-19 guide for the latest guidance and resources for Pennsylvanians or the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s dedicated coronavirus web page for the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19.
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle