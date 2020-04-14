Q&A: States largely have authority over when to shut down, reopen

Have you ever been going about your daily life, just doing whatever it is that you do, when you suddenly become painfully aware that there’s a perfect song that could be the soundtrack for your current moment, and you kind of wished life just had music ambiently playing?

I’ll admit that this might just be something I experience, since I’m one of those annoying young people who always have headphones in their ears.

If you’ve picked up a copy of our sister publication “Weekender” at any point over the past few years, you’ve probably seen my more-or-less weekly album review column “Listen to This.” If you have, you can probably tell that voraciously consuming new records has been my number one hobby for years.

But during this time of extreme strife — which has caused many major acts to elect to delay their big new releases — I’m left without anything new to listen to. And it doesn’t help that most of my favorite genres, like hardcore punk, gangsta rap and various forms of extreme metal, don’t exactly feel right for this time.

Instead, then I’ve been returning to some of my favorite chill, laid-back records in an attempt to find some calm. Here are three that I’ve been spinning a lot lately. Whether you’ve heard these records a million times before — and you might have, since they’re not very obscure — or whether they’re new to you, I think you might find them as relaxing as I do.

“Kind of Blue” — Miles Davis

If you know anything about jazz, you’ve probably already listened to this one enough times to wear out several copies of it, and you might even roll your eyes at my inclusion of it here.

“Of course it’s ‘Kind of Blue,’” you might say.

And you’re right. Of course it’s “Kind of Blue!”

Davis’ 1959 record is the kind of generational sea-change that comes along only once every few decades, totally shattering how music works on a fundamental level.

That’s thanks in no small part to the band that Davis assembled for this record. Davis himself is a legendary figure in jazz, but so is the rest of the sextet: John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley, Bill Evans, Paul Chambers and Jimmy Cobb, along with Wynton Kelly on one track, are all legends in their own right. I’d venture to say that “Kind of Blue” features, perhaps, the single band made up of the most talented individual members, in this or any other genre, but that’s an argument for another time.

But “Kind of Blue” came before these figures were legends. Coltrane hadn’t put out “A Love Supreme” yet, for example, so it’s fascinating to see the way these legends come together here, right before they were all household names.

My favorite thing about “Kind of Blue” is the way it works on a handful of levels.

It’s easy to picture songs like “So What” playing in the background of a coffeehouse where you’re still allowed to chain-smoke cigarettes. It’s a cool album, not cold like winter, but cool like autumn where the wind doesn’t rub your skin raw and you’re thankful for the crispness in the air.

But it’s also a fascinating record to listen to actively. Hearing the way all the instrumentalists trade solos is incredible, especially the dichotomy between Davis’ straight-ahead trumpet playing and Coltrane’s saxophone playing, which was already growing to be as complex and wild as we’d see on his later records.

Regardless of the level at which you listen to it, “Kind of Blue” is a record you should welcome into your heart.

“Blonde” — Frank Ocean

This one is, without a doubt, my favorite record of the 2010s, and very possibly my favorite record of all time. As Ocean’s second full-length album, “Blonde” came out in 2016 after a long period of radio silence from the R&B singer, who had more or less disappeared from the public eye after his stunning debut, “Channel Orange.”

“Blonde” is a marked departure from what R&B was before: while the record is undoubtedly sensual, it’s not dripping in the raw sexuality that the genre brought us with acts like D’Angelo in the 1990s. Instead, Ocean focuses on his anxieties: about rejection in romance, about his bisexuality, about how technology is ruining interpersonal relationships, about his status as a black man in the United States.

Ocean presents these to us with gorgeous, minimalistic arrangements with a slightly rough production styling that makes it feel as though the music is happening around you. But, of course, it can’t be, as Ocean uses computer tricks to manipulate his voice, forcing the listener to question the line between what’s real and what’s the result of technology.

He eschews typical song structures, instead giving the listener breezy, meandering songs that wander from one section to the next. It feels like a rare look into the mind of an artist, like we’re watching the songs be built in real time.

I’ve listened to a lot of beautiful music in my time, but no record makes me feel the kinds of emotions that “Blonde” makes me feel. I admit I wept when I first listened to it, and it still makes me emotional every time I hear it, even now four years later. It’s my go-to record. I listen to it when I’m happy, when I’m sad, when I’m nervous about the world falling down around us. “Blonde” has room for all these emotions and more.

“In the Aeroplane Over the Sea” — Neutral Milk Hotel

This is a weird one, in a bunch of different ways. Mostly because I only really fell in love with album, like, five days ago.

“Aeroplane” has long been heralded as one of the most incredible albums to come out of indie rock, despite landing with a bit of a thud when it was released originally in 1998. It’s since then grown to be a bit of a meme, with thousands of internet music nerds hailing it as the best record of all time.

While I don’t necessarily think that that’s true, something about this moment made this record click for me.

It’s a record that seems to have come out of no particular time or place, borrowing as much from traditional English folk songs and Americana as it does from the contemporary sounds of indie rock. All the songs, written by lead singer Jeff Magnum, feature bizarre lyrics that follow the logic of dreams, and somehow every song’s lyrics evoke that weird transitional period when you’re, say, 14 — clearly no longer a child, thanks to your hormones that make you obsessed with your own physicality, but clearly not much more than a child either.

Magnum wrote the songs after having a near total nervous breakdown brought on by reading “The Diary of Anne Frank,” adding an extra layer to the record’s out-of-time quality. Every song feels as though it could have just as easily been written in the 1690s and the 1990s, but they’re all about the tragedy of one girl’s life, snuffed out in 1945.

It’s a harrowing, heartbreaking album, but one that I’ve found myself listening to obsessively over the past week, after a stray comment online made me realize it had been years since I heard it.

Perhaps it makes perfect sense that I’ve gravitated to this album now, when time feels as though it’s lost all meaning. I’m honestly not sure how many weeks I’ve been working from home now. I couldn’t tell you if you asked.

But somehow, this record gives me hope. If Anne Frank was able to keep up a childlike sense of wonder, if Magnum was able to write such a wide-eyed record about her tragedy, perhaps we can learn to keep our heads up while it seems as though the world is ending.