Powerful storm shreds roof of WB City Hall, leaves trail of damage across region

Gusty winds caused extensive roof damage at Wilkes-Barre City Hall and a pedestrian walkway at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital as the National Weather Service in Binghamton, N.Y., had placed Luzerne County under a tornado watch on Monday.

A large section of the city hall roof was blown away from the rafters, exposing a storage area above the fourth floor where city council chambers and the mayor’s office are located.

Mayor George Brown said City Hall will be closed for approximately two weeks. He and members of his administration found temporary office space in police headquarters. Later in the day he issued and executive order declaring a state of emergency and prepared a video address for the city’s Facebook page to update residents on the damage.

Shingles, wood and roofing nails rained down on East Market and North Washington streets. Debris also flew across the street and landed on the top level of the nearby parking garage.

What was evidently missing from the debris was insulation, an indication there was no roof insulation at City Hall.

City police initially closed surrounding streets to vehicular traffic. About two hours after the damage, police closed the streets to pedestrians as continued gusty winds caused more debris to fall to the ground.

Impact on city operations

City Hall and the parking lot are closed. Contractors will begin repairing the damaged roof on Tuesday. Streets around City Hall will be closed indefinitely:

• East Market Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Public Square

• North Washington Street between East Union and East Market streets

• State Street between East Union and East Market streets

• Butler Lane between North Main and North Washington streets.

Brown previously declared a state of emergency last month in response to the coronavirus and closed City Hall to the public to mitigate the spread of the illness. However, employees continued to work in the building up until the damage to the roof.

The dropoff box outside City Hall will not be accessible during the roof repairs. Tax, parking and permit payments can be made by check or money order made to “City of Wilkes-Barre” and mailed to, “City of Wilkes-Barre, 40 E. Market St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.

In addition curbside collections will continue throughout the city.

Other damage reported

Winds also damaged the underside of the pedestrian bridge linking General Hospital to the Outpatient Surgical Center and parking garage. Insulation covered the area in front of the hospital.

A wind gust of 65 mph was recorded on top of Penobscot Mountain in Hanover Township at 6:35 a.m.

Hundreds of trees were reported to have fallen across the county resulting in electrical power outages, including the U.S. Post Office on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Trees blocked several areas of Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre, including a large branch hanging on electrical lines in front of a doctor’s office at Parrish Street.

Crews from PPL Electric Utilities and UGI Utilities and PPL Electric Utilities were busy repairing downed electrical lines.

PPL reported sporadic power outages in the Wyoming Valley with nearly 2,000 customers in Plains Township and Laflin had lost service.

Nearly 1,200 customers of UGI were without power in the Back Mountain and Harveys Lake area Monday morning, with service restored by early afternoon.