Police: Music dispute led to shot fired in house

SUGAR NOTCH — An argument between brothers about the type of music being played led the other brother to discharge a firearm inside an occupied residence on Saturday, according to court records.

Borough police arrested Richard Jay Copeland, 31, after he allegedly fired a firearm during an argument with Joseph Mishkula inside Copeland’s residence in the 700 block of Main Street just before 5:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Police allege Copeland discharged the firearm, with the spent round passing through a floor and into the basement.

According to the criminal complaint:

Mishkula told police Copeland was arguing about the type of music being played inside their residence by a neighbor, Thomas Monahan.

Copeland wanted Monahan to stop playing music as Mishkula told Copeland to let Monahan play what he wanted to hear.

Mishkula claimed Copeland entered a room and brandished a firearm. Mishkula asked Copeland, “Are you going to shoot me?” and Copeland replied, “I will,” the complaint says.

Mishkula told police Copeland aimed the firearm to the floor and fired a round.

Police said Mishkula reported he ran from the house and called 911. Monahan stayed inside the house to make sure Copeland’s mother was okay.

Police said firearms were removed from the residence.

Copeland was charged with three counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of terroristic threats and a single count of discharge of a firearm inside an occupied residence. He was arraigned by District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. in Wilkes-Barre and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

State police and Hanover Township police assisted at the scene.

In an unrelated incident, court records say Copeland pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after he was charged with discharging a shotgun at then Sugar Notch police chief Jeremy Talanca on Sept. 22, 2018. The chief responded to a domestic dispute at the time as Copeland barricaded himself inside his residence, court records say.

Prosecutors were forced to withdraw felony assault charges against Copeland when Talanca failed to respond to a subpoena from the district attorney’s office. Talanca left the borough police department in 2019.

Copeland was sentenced to 116 days time served on Sept. 13, 2019.