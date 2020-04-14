Luzerne County COVID-19 deaths at 26; 77 new cases confirmed

By Bill OBoyle

WILKES-BARRE — Five more have died in Luzerne County from COVID-19, and cases increased by 77 to 1,523, according to the latest report issued Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

There have now been 26 COVID-19 related deaths in Luzerne County.

In Lackawanna County, the total reached 501 confirmed cases and 24 deaths, while in Monroe County, there were 847 cases and 27 dead.

The Department of Health Tuesday confirmed that there are 1,146 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 25,345. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The department also reported 60 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 584.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and front line responders.”

There are 108,286 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;

40% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

22% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.