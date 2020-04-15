Edwardsville police seek suspect in robberies

EDWARDSVILLE — Borough police on Wednesday released surveillance pictures of a person they say was involved in a string of armed robberies in the Roosevelt Street area within the last week.

The latest incident occurred at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday when the driver of a Burgit City Taxi was held up at gunpoint and cash stolen in the area of 518 Roosevelt St., police said.

Police described the suspect as a black male, 16 to 20 years of age, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with a slim build and wore a gray hooded sweatshirt and a mask.

On Sunday, a Domino’s driver making a delivery on Roosevelt Street was robbed by two men, one at which was armed with a weapon, police said.

Police described the suspects in the delivery driver hold-up as a white male wearing light colored ripped jeans and a dark hooded sweatshirt, and a black male who wore all dark clothing.

On the same day the food delivery driver was robbed, police said a woman sitting inside a vehicle on Roosevelt Street was robbed of her cell phone by an armed man.

Anyone with information about the robberies or who can identify the person in the picture is asked to call Edwardsville police at 570-288-8468.