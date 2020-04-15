Firearms, ski masks recovered after pursuit in Hazleton

HAZLETON — A man from Freeland was arrested and three juveniles detained following a pursuit that ended with the discovery of four handguns, including a firearm reported stolen in Wilkes-Barre.

Four ski masks and four pair of gloves were found inside the vehicle, police said.

Police identified the driver of the vehicle as Gabriel Fabian, 18, of Hillary Drive in Freeland.

Fabian allegedly initiated a pursuit with police who attempted to stop him for failing to obey a stop sign at East Holly and North Wyoming streets just before 10 p.m.

Police noted there is a city wide curfew imposed by Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat prohibiting non-essential pedestrians and motorists from being outside from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint:

Fabian was seen by an officer failing to stop at an intersection controlled by stop signs at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Fabian initiated a pursuit turning onto several streets at a high rate of speed including driving the wrong direction on Seybert Street, which is one-way, for eight blocks.

Fabian passed through other posted intersections until he was forced to stop by approaching officers on West Eighth Street.

After Fabian and three juveniles were removed from the vehicle, police said they found a loaded .357 caliber revolver, a loaded 9mm handgun. a loaded .45-caliber handgun and a .40-caliber Glock handgun inside the vehicle, including four skis masks and four pair of gloves, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint said the .40-caliber Glock was reported stolen to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department on Nov. 26.

Police noted Fabian was not permitted to carry a firearm due to a previous felony conviction and did not have a driver’s license.

Fabian was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, carrying a firearm during a state of emergency, fleeing or eluding police, possessing instruments of crime, possession of a weapon and seven traffic violations. He was arraigned Wednesday and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

Police said the three juveniles were also charged.