Luzerne Cunty COVID-19 cases rise by 44; 1 more death reported

April 15, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — One more person has died, bringing the total to 27, and there were 44 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County, according to the latest report of the Pennsylvania Department of Health issued Wednesday.

Luzerne County now has 1,567 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Lackawanna County has 527 cases and 26 deaths, while Monroe County is at 872 cases and 27 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there are 1,145 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 26,490. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The department also reported 63 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 647.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and front line responders.”

There are 111,094 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

6% are aged 19-24;

40% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

22% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

