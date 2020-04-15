Pursuit ends in crash in Plymouth Township

April 15, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

PLYMOUTH TWP. — A vehicle pursuit that began with a stop sign violation in Nanticoke ended in a crash on Route 11 in Plymouth Township.

Nanticoke police attempted to stop a man, operating an older Jeep Grand Cherokee, for passing through a stop sign just after 11 a.m. Wednesday. The man initiated a pursuit across a bridge spanning the Susquehanna River and headed south on Route 11 toward Hunlock Township.

State police joined the pursuit when the fleeing driver crossed into West Nanticoke of Plymouth Township.

Police continued to pursue the driver on Route 11 where he turned around near the Garden Drive-In.

A woman who asked to keep her name anonymous said police rolled out spike strips near the drive-in where the man swerved and struck a guide rail, causing the vehicle to spin 360 degrees.

She said the man was swerving around vehicles and turned into oncoming lane of traffic.

Police pursued the driver north on Route 11 through West Nanticoke where he crashed into a parked trailer with a boat in front of 908 W. Main St., near the Plymouth Township Municipal Building.

The boat trailer became unhitched from the parked Chevrolet pickup truck.

The man was removed from the wrecked Jeep and placed in an ambulance on a stretcher.

Police said they will release more information later today.