Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri said more coronavirus testing was requested in the region

Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri said he can’t confirm or comment on the state’s planned use of the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township as a mass drive-through coronavirus testing site, but he stressed area medical providers have been asking for more testing in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Pedri said he has consistently forwarded these hospital and other medical provider requests for additional state and federal testing assistance in the region.

Medical providers can’t fully satisfy the demand for testing due to limited resources and test availability, Pedri and other officials have said.

The percentage of new cases has decreased here and statewide, but so have the number of tests administered.

“This sudden shift could lead to a false sense of security due to the lack of testing here,” Pedri said.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine had acknowledged Tuesday that more testing is needed.

More than 7,000 tests were completed statewide April 7, but the number was under 4,000 Tuesday, she confirmed.

Levine had attributed much of this decline to the closure of two mass drive-through coronavirus testing sites in Montgomery County and Philadelphia. The Montgomery testing location will reopen soon at a new location in that county, and Philadelphia opted to absorb testing at other sites instead of a mass drive-through one.

Levine said in recent days a mass drive-through coronavirus testing site would open at an undisclosed location in Northeastern Pennsylvania, but the department still is not confirming the Mohegan Sun Arena site. She is scheduled to present her daily briefing at 2:30 p.m. today.

The state continues to work on addressing a shortage in coronavirus test kits that has reduced testing primarily to those who are exhibiting symptoms, exposed to someone with or suspected of having the disease and health care workers, police and first responders.

State Sen. John Yudichak said Wednesday the Pennsylvania Department of Health, without prior consultation, informed members of the Luzerne County state legislative delegation that a COVID-19 mass-testing site is scheduled to open this Sunday at the Wilkes-Barre Township arena.

Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, and township officials raised concerns about bringing potentially infected residents from throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania to a site near shopping businesses, saying it could increase local disease spread and negatively impact area merchants.

The authority board that oversees the arena held an emergency session Wednesday morning, with no action taken, to brief board members on legal and contractual issues that might arise from potential use of the arena parking lot for a testing site, an arena representative said. The facility is declining further comment until there is a state announcement.

If the Northeastern Pennsylvania testing site is structured similar to the one in Montgomery County, appointments would be required and limited to those meeting one of the following five conditions:

• Someone of any age with or without fever exhibiting symptoms of sudden illness, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of smell/taste and gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

• Police, fire, EMS or other first responders with symptoms or concerned about exposure to someone with suspected COVID-19.

• Health care workers providing direct patient care with symptoms or concerned about exposure to someone suspected of having coronavirus.

• Anyone with known or suspected direct contact to someone with COVID-19.

• Anyone who has been recommended by their doctor to get tested.

In Montgomery, those with appointments were instructed to bring identification, a printed or digital copy of their pre-registration form and a health insurance card, although everyone was tested regardless of insurance coverage, the site said.

Those undergoing testing had to remain in their vehicles.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.