Man charged with domestic violence

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested Pedro Almonte, 30, on charges he assaulted a woman inside his residence on Jones Street on Tuesday night.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the residence in the 100 block of Jones Street for a domestic dispute at 9:30 p.m.

A woman told police an argument with Almonte was going on all day over text messages he received from an ex-girlfriend. During the argument, she claimed Almonte pinned her to the floor and placed a shirt around her face.

She told police she managed to get up and locked herself in a bedroom. She claimed Almonte kicked open the door and kicked her in the head numerous times, the complaint says.

Almonte told police, according to the complaint, “I lost my cool and I’m ready to man up for what I did.”

Police said the woman suffered scratches to her head. She refused medical attention.

Almonte was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on charges of simple assault and harassment. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.