Rockin’ the River postponed, but planning for the future

April 16, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
Food vendors line the River Common in the shadow of the Veterans Memorial Bridge at Rockin' the River in Wilkes-Barre in 2019. Times Leader file photo

Food vendors line the River Common in the shadow of the Veterans Memorial Bridge at Rockin’ the River in Wilkes-Barre in 2019.

WILKES-BARRE — After much deliberation, the Rockin’ the River Committee has decided to postpone the riverfront concerts scheduled for July 10, 17, 24, and 31.

“This was not an easy decision, based on last year’s tremendous success, but one that needed to be made in the interest of promoting public safety,” read a statement released by the committee.

On Fridays evenings last July, the free concert series — Rockin’ the River — brought thousands of people to the Wilkes-Barre River Common to enjoy a night of music, food and fun.

“The positive response was overwhelming and we were looking forward to doing it again this July with the addition of a fourth concert,” the statement said.

As communities work together to further prevent the spread of COVID-19, the committee said many plans have been altered to protect the public and the concert series is no different.

“Additionally, the price tag for putting on the concert series comes at a time when many small businesses, as well as residents are struggling financially with the impact of COVID-19, creating concern over raising the necessary sponsorships needed to offset the cost of the event,” the committee’s statement said. “Therefore the committee decided it would be financially responsible to put the Rockin’ the River series on hiatus until conditions permit.”

However, the committee is exploring the possibility of holding “virtual concerts” on Fridays in July, so people can enjoy the music in the comfort of their homes. More information is expected to be made available in coming weeks.

The Rockin’ the River Committee thanked the sponsors who have supported the events, both last year and this year, and especially the community.

“It was the encouragement and enthusiasm of the community that helped make last year’s concert series so successful and, when we are finally able to gather together again, it will make it our coming one even more memorable,” the statement said.

