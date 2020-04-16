Nardone’s Doo Wop and Legends show postponed to Sep. 19 at Kirby Center

WILKES-BARRE — Jay and the Americans will headline a five-act concert of countless memorable hits set for the FM Kirby Center on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m.

This show is rescheduled from March 28 and May 29.

Tickets previously purchased before the date was rescheduled will be honored on Sept. 19 (same row and seat).

Tickets can also be purchased at the Kirby Center Box Office, by phone at 570-826-1100, or at www.kirbycenter.org For more information, contact Joe Nardone at 570-829-3603.

Jay and the Americans charted twelve top 10 records. In 1962, “She Cried” went to #5 on the charts. Jay Traynor, the first “Jay,” was the lead singer. He was replaced by Jay Black, (Jay #2), who was lead singer on the rest of their hits.

In 1963, “Only in America” was a hit. In 1964, “Come a Little Bit Closer” went to #2, “Let’s Lock the Door (and Throw away the Key)” was top 20, and the group was part of The Beatles first American tour and played Carnegie Hall on the Rolling Stones tour.

From 1965-1970, their hits included the incomparable “Cara Mia” (#4), “This Magic Moment” (#9), “Some Enchanted Evening” and “Walkin in the Rain.”

Co-headlining the show are New Jersey’s fabulous Duprees, known throughout the world for their romantic interpretations of some of the most beautiful love songs ever written. The Duprees many hits include the 1962 blockbuster smash “You Belong to Me.” Other hits include “My Own True Love,” “Why Don’t You Believe Me,” “Have You Heard” and “Exodus.”

Brian Hyland will perform in Wilkes Barre for the first time. In 1960, at age 16, Brian had his first and biggest hit, “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polkadot Bikini.” It was a #1 Billboard smash hit and went to #8 in the United Kingdom.

Gary U.S. Bonds had major hit songs in the early 1960s, including #1 smash “Quarter to Three.” Other hits include “New Orleans” (peaked at #6 on the charts), “School is Out” (#5 hit), “Dear Lady Twist “ (9) and “Twist, Twist, Senora” (#9).

Opening the show are the Fireflies, a doo wop group from Long Island. Their biggest hit was “You Were Mine” which spent 16 weeks on the Billboard top 100 chart in 1959. “I Can’t Say Goodbye” was their second charted hit.

Five great acts, one great night of doo wop hits and legends that will transport the audience back in time to the wonderful musical era of the late 1950s and 1960s.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.