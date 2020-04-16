Wilkes-Barre Police Officer called to active duty for coronavirus pandemic

April 16, 2020 Jerome Lynott Local, News

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown Thursday said one of the city’s police officers has been called to active duty to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officer Shane Smith, a member of Platoon A, is also a hospital corpsman second class with the U.S. Navy Reserve in Avoca, Brown said. Smith, who joined the department in 2015, will report to a military installation in New Jersey and then will be assigned to a duty station on the East Coast, Brown said.

Related Articles