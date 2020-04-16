Police: Intoxicated woman kneed officer in genitals

LARKSVILLE — An intoxicated woman kneed a police officer in the genitals and dug her nails into his thigh during a dispute at a sobriety house on East Broadway Street on Wednesday night.

Amanda Lynn James, 30, address listed as homeless, was arraigned on allegations she resisted arrest when police attempted to remove her from the house just before 9:30 p.m.

Police responded to the house when James refused to leave when she showed up intoxicated in violation of the house rules, according to court records.

James allegedly banged on doors and damaged window blinds, saying she was not leaving.

Police said James had an odor of an alcoholic beverage and caused a disturbance outside, court records say.

Staff at the sobriety house offered to place James at a motel.

Police said James became further disruptive and struggled with officers, kneeing one officer in the genitals and dug her nails into the officer’s thigh causing an injury, court records say.

James refused to walk to the cruiser and dragged her legs resulting on officers’ carrying her.

Police said James was transported to a local hospital after she complained of having an anxiety attack.

James was arraigned Thursday on charges of simple assault, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $1,000 bail.