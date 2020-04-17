57 new COVID-19 cases in Luzerne County; 3 more have died

WILKES-BARRE — Three more Luzerne County residents have died of COVID-19 and 57 new cases were confirmed Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The numbers in Luzerne County are now 1,668 confirmed cases and 31 deaths.

In Lackawanna County there are 592 cases and 30 deaths, while in Monroe County, there are 929 cases and 29 deaths.

The Department of Health Friday confirmed that there are 1,706 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 29,441. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The department also reported 49 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 756.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and front line responders.”

There are 117,932 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 40% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

23% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 3,716 resident cases of COVID-19, and 420 cases among employees, for a total of 4,136 at 321 distinct facilities in 35 counties. Out of our total deaths, 398 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year.

Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.