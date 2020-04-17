King’s College offering pass/unsatisfactory option to undergrads this semester

WILKES-BARRE — King’s College has decided to expand the use of the “Pass/Unsatisfactory” option for undergraduate standard course grades this spring semester. The move is made in response to the need earlier this year to switch to remote-only learning to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The college issued a statement Friday detailing the policy:

1. Every student will receive a letter grade in every undergraduate course, just as in any semester.

2. By May 29, all grades of F will be automatically be converted to U (Unsatisfactory). No credit is earned, but the grade will not impact a student’s Grade Point Average (GPA). For students in programs with GPA or course grade requirements, an F converted to U will impact progression criteria as if the grade was recorded on the transcript as an F.

3. Students will also review all grades of D and higher and other than the exceptions in item 4, can choose a grade of P (Pass) in place of the letter grade. If a student chooses this option, the grade will be converted to P, the credits will be earned, and the course grade will not impact the GPA. The deadline for requesting grades of P is May 29. Requests will be made using an electronic form provided by the Registrar’s Office.

4. Students may replace any course grade of D or higher with a P, with the following exceptions:

• Students in the Physician Assistant/Medical Studies Program may not change any grades to P. They must keep letter grades in all courses. Students with concerns about their grades should discuss with their advisor and may opt to follow the published appeals process for the program.

• For all courses originating in Athletic Training and Exercise Science, letter grades cannot be changed to P unless a grade of at least C is earned. This also applies to BIOL 220 and BIOL 220L for Athletic Training and Exercise Science majors.

• Dual degrees in nursing students are subject to applicable policies of Luzerne County Community College and should consult their King’s academic advisor to discuss available options.

• Students in the Civil, Mechanical, or 3+2 Engineering Programs must keep letter grades in all math, science,and engineering courses. Letter grades in other courses may be changed to P.

• Students in the Clinical Lab Science major must keep letter grades for all science courses.

• For all courses originating in the Education Department, letter grades must be kept and cannot be changed to P. For students in the math 4-8 education program, letter grades must also be kept for math courses. For students in the science 4-8 education program, letter grades must also be kept for science courses. Additionally, for any education student (PK-4, 4-8 or7-12) enrolled in MATH 101 or MATH 102, eligibility to convert a grade to P requires the approval of an education department advisor.

• Any student interested in the 3+3 Villanova Law Program, a 4+1 graduate program with University of Notre Dame, or any other similar collaborative program with another university is advised against choosing a grade of P in any course.

5. The College can make no promises or representations regarding how future employers, law schools, graduate or professional schools or any other entities or constituencies will evaluate and perceive grades of P. Once a student chooses a P option, that decision is permanent and cannot be reversed. While each student considering a grade change to P is encouraged to consult with her or his academic advisor, the final decision belongs entirely to the student.

6. Any student with a grade changed to P/U will be ineligible for the Spring 2020 King’s College Dean’s List.

7. This policy applies only to undergraduate courses. Students in all graduate courses will receive letter grades

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish