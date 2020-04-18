Sen. Casey pushes for relief for farmers during coronavirus pandemic

Keller Wolf Shapiro

WILKES-BARRE — In light of the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the agriculture industry, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey this week held a call with Pennsylvania agriculture leaders to discuss solutions, challenges and needs for farmers across the Commonwealth.

In the past five weeks, dairy farmers have seen an estimated $5.7 billion loss due to price declines.

The fresh produce industry has experienced $5 billion in losses with additional losses expected in the coming months.

“Agriculture is the Commonwealth’s top industry, and farmers and agricultural businesses are essential to our economy,” Casey said. “Farmers do incredibly hard and important work, and I know as a result of COVID-19, an already challenging job has become even more difficult.”

Casey said he will continue to press USDA to ensure that payments in the CARES Act provide support for farmers selling into local markets, specialty crop producers and dairy farmers, all of whom he said have a significant footprint in Pennsylvania.

Casey recently sent letters to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue requesting that USDA deliver direct assistance to dairy farmers and specialty crop producers to account for losses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, and tailor USDA relief efforts to farmers in various local markets.

Through the CARES Act, Congress provided financial assistance to farmers who are experiencing severe financial losses during the pandemic. This includes a $9.5 billion dedicated disaster fund for specialty crop, dairy, livestock and local food produces who have been unable to receive emergency assistance in the past.

Casey also led a Pennsylvania delegation letter to the Small Business Administration to ensure that loans and programs are available and work for farmers and agricultural businesses.

Rep. Keller joins lawmakers to

urge more help for dairy farmers

U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-Middleburg, this week joined House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), and 48 other lawmakers in writing a letter to United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue urging the department to take greater action in helping dairy farmers impacted by COVID-19.

In the letter, the lawmakers note the particular impact to the dairy market caused by COVID-19 and the devastating long-term impact the dairy industry will suffer if swift action is not taken.

“While no sector of the economy is immune to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dairy market is on the verge of collapse, and without your swift action, it is in danger of never fully recovering. In short, dairy farmers need your support immediately,” the letter states in part.

Following receipt of the letter on Friday, Sec. Perdue and the United States Department of Agriculture took immediate and significant action to help the dairy industry with the agency’s Risk Management Agency providing additional flexibility to ensure those that need to dump milk as a result of COVID-19 are not needlessly penalized by allowing Approved Insurance Providers (AIPs) to count dumped milk toward the milk marketings for the DRP or actual marketings for the LGM-Dairy programs regardless of whether the milk was sold.

In addition, USDA announced that the Risk Management Agency will extend inspection deadlines, waive inspection requirements, and authorize more crop insurance transactions over the phone and electronically to help producers during the crisis.

On the letter and USDA response, Keller (R-PA) made the following statement:

“During this difficult time, farmers across the country have stepped up to ensure our food chain is maintained and families have the nutrition they need. The federal government now needs to step up to help them during this crisis.

“With businesses and schools closed, the dairy industry in central and northeastern Pennsylvania and across the country has been particularly devastated by the impact of COVID-19.

“I was proud to join fellow lawmakers in urging the United States Department of Agriculture to take action to help our dairy farmers mitigate the business impacts they are seeing as a result of this virus. I was also glad to see USDA take immediate action in response to our letter to help our dairy farmers by providing flexibility and assistance measures.

“As the impacts of the virus continue to be felt across the country, I will work to help the dairy — — get what they need to survive the impacts of COVID-19.”

Gov. Wolf seeks USDA support

of vital PA agriculture sectors

Gov. Tom Wolf this week sent a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue urging him to immediately publish a plan to support agriculture producers, food processors, workers, and local food systems, regardless of size of operation.

The $9.5 billion included in the CARES Act — at Perdue’s discretion to distribute across dairy, livestock, specialty crop sectors, horticulture, and restaurants — has the potential to ensure Pennsylvania remains a national leader in agriculture.

“We need Secretary Perdue to publish a plan that includes resources, guidance, and protection for the industry that is working to provide for Pennsylvanians and Americans despite the risk, stress, and uncertainty of our current pandemic,” Wolf said. “Pennsylvania’s farm families are working hard to sustain life; we need immediate federal action to sustain agriculture because every day, we rely on it.

“In addition to critical financial support, the industry relies on skilled labor to perform essential duties and keep the supply chain strong,” added Wolf. “We can’t have the fruits of their labor going to waste during a time when so many are experiencing food insecurity as they stay home to save lives.

AG Shapiro demands protection

for consumers during pandemic

Attorney General Shapiro this week led a coalition of 23 Attorneys General to demand the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) enforce the CARES Act and require credit reporting agencies to follow the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) during the COVID-19 crisis.

The CFPB’s recent announcement that they would not enforce the law would leave consumers at the mercy of unresponsive credit agencies at a critical time.

“Pennsylvanians need more financial protection during this emergency, not less,” SHapiro said. “We won’t let the millions of Americans who’ve lost jobs and lost wages be at the mercy of the credit reporting agencies. It’s wrong, it’s bad for our entire economy, and we’re fighting it. If the CFPB won’t do its job and enforce the FCRA, we will.”

The Attorneys General in their letter to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said:

“In addition to its enormous health toll, the COVID-19 global pandemic is causing significant economic disruption as well. Businesses are closed and millions of workers have already filed claims for unemployment compensation. If we hope to have a quick economic recovery when this crisis is over, American consumers must be fully equipped to reenter the market. The status of Americans’ credit reports will be vital to ensuring strong participation in the economy. The importance of protecting consumers’ credit is even greater during this crisis.”

The letter was written in response to an announcement by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that: (1) the CFPB would not enforce an amendment to the Fair Credit Reporting Act that requires lenders to report as current any loans that are affected by a COVID-19-related accommodation; and (2) the CFPB would not take action against consumer reporting agencies that violate the FCRA’s 30-day deadline to investigate consumer disputes.

Shapiro outlined his opposition to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s announcement through three rebuttals:

The CFPB’s announcement that it will not enforce the CARES Act’s requirements could discourage consumers from taking advantage of the accommodations that lenders are required to offer under the CARES Act or those that they are offering voluntarily—like the PA CARE Package;

The CFPB’s announcement will not require consumer reporting agencies to investigate consumer disputes within 30 days puts consumers at risk;

Consumer reporting agencies must be vigilant about accurately reporting consumer credit, which can only be done by following the requirements established by the FCRA as amended by the CARES Act./

/

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.