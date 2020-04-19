Portion of Highland Park Boulevard will close for testing site

April 19, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — Highland Park Boulevard between Mandy Street and the I-81 connector ramp will be closed for approximately 30 days starting on Monday as the Mohegan Sun Arena hosts a FEMA testing site for COVID-19.

The closures will be in effect for six days out of the week, with the days in question to be determined on Monday.

The lone exception to this rule will be tractor trailer deliveries to Lord & Taylor, patients of Concentra and those with pre-authorization to enter the testing site, held in the parking lot of the Mohegan Sun Arena complex.

The closures will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the determined days, with both times and dates subject to change.

The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department encourages drivers using the area to get alternate directions through GPS apps like Waze, which will be updated with the closings and provide alternate routes.

According to the Township police’s Facebook page, no traffic will be permitted onto the Boulevard from Mundy Street, and no traffic from Mundy Street will be permitted onto the Boulevard.

The only way to access the Boulevard will be via Exit 168 coming off Interstate 81. Vehicles leaving the arena or leaving Concentra are only allowed to travel southbound and turn left onto the I-81 connector ramp.