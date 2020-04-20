Bringing childhood memories back to life

This Matchbox Ford Zephyr was purchased at a local flea market for restoration, which will require disassembly, cleaning and paint removal. John Erzar | Times Leader The restoration of the Matchbox Ford Zephyr took a few hours over the course of a few days. John Erzar | Times Leader John Erzar | Times Leader John Erzar | Times Leader John Erzar | Times Leader John Erzar | Times Leader WHAT YOU’LL NEED • Drill • Dremel or similar tool • Small vice grips or foreceps • Safety glasses • Chemical resistant gloves • Q-Tips • Toothbrush • Dental pick • Toothpicks • Small paint brush • Paint stripper • Brake fluid • Spray primer • Spray paint • Chrome marker or silver paint • Soap and Water • One-step floor cleaner (optional) • Metal epoxy glue or screw tap and 2M screws

EDITOR’S NOTE: We all seem to have some extra time on our hands these days as events have been canceled. This is the first installment in an occasional series on how Times Leader Media Group staffers are filling their days.

The stay-at-home order has been difficult, but at least it finally allowed me to tackle a project I’ve been putting off. I’m going to restore those Matchbox cars I purchased before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down just about everything.

I had already purchased what I needed and had other items laying around.

Anybody who owned Matchboxes or Hot Wheels has “restored” them as a kid with those small bottles of Testors paint and a brush. These restorations usually resulted in paint slopped on wheels and windows.

The idea now is to undo those childhood errors, clean everything and restore the car to as close to vintage quality as possible.

Don’t worry if you’re not too handy. I can’t do drywall and I’m a mediocre carpenter. I used to paint houses – not in the mafia sense – in college and for a few years afterward for some extra cash. It’s one skill I still possess. Restorations take more patience than skill.

I broke down restoring Matchbox cars to a few simple steps so you can give it a try. My first attempt came out pretty good.

STEP ONE: Watch videos

YouTube has several channels dedicated to diecast restoration. They are a valuable tool to figure out the easiest ways to bring these old vehicles back to life.

Some guys go way overboard with restorations, using 3D printers, drill presses, body filler, ventilated paint booths and air brushes.

The idea is to take all the methods and reduce them to the easiest way to accomplish a specific task. Remember, this is supposed to be a hobby, not an occupation.

STEP TWO: Selecting a vehicle

Unless you have some diecasts from your childhood, you’re going to have to find some. The best places are flea markets and yard sales.

Prior to the stay-at-home order, I picked up five Matchboxes for $3 at a flea market. Don’t worry about how bad the paint is – that can be taken care of – but you need to look for certain red flags.

• Make sure none of the roof pillars are broken. They can be repaired, but it’s a time-consuming and tedious task. It’s an advanced process as far as restoration.

• Pass on any vehicles with cracked or broken window glass. Replacement parts are available online, but they will cost much more than you paid for the vehicle.

• Avoid vehicles with more than two rivets or several moving parts at first. You’ll know which ones by watching the videos. The first restoration should be an easy one.

The five vehicles I purchased ranked from easy to extremely difficult on the restoration scale. I plan to work my way up the ladder.

My first restoration will be a Ford Zephyr, which has one rivet and a tab that fits into the front bumper to hold everything together. The driver’s side roof pillar is slightly bent, but not enough to fix.

STEP THREE: Disassembly

Use a drill to grind off the top of the rivets using a circular motion. Start slowly and gradually increase the speed as needed.

Once this is done, a small screw driver can be placed between the body and chassis to pry apart the vehicle. It should take minimal force. If not, then the rivets need to be ground down more.

Once I got the Zephyr apart, there were five pieces – the body, chassis, window glass, interior and suspension.

The suspension is a blue-green piece of plastic. It’s usually bent out of shape because of wear, but can be straightened by heating it slightly with a lighter or candle. Not all Matchboxes have them.

Dirty interiors can be cleaned by simply soaking in soapy water and then scrubbing with a toothbrush.

STEP THREE: Removing old paint

There are three ways – electrolysis, caustic soda and paint stripper. The last appears to be the easiest, safest and least expensive to use on the body and chassis.

Thickly coat the body and chassis in paint remover – I used CitriStrip – and let it sit for an hour or so. Do it outdoors because of fumes.

I lucked out with the Zephyr because the chassis paint was so worn that a brass brush on a dremel tool did the trick.

Paint then can be removed using a toothbrush and water. Chemical resistant gloves are highly recommended. A dental pick is handy for tight areas. A cheap one from a dollar store is sufficient. If there are any stubborn paint specks, they can be removed in Step Four.

Now for the tough part – removing paint from the window glass and tires. The Zephyr was repainted yellow from its original light blue and the kid that did it wasn’t a budding Picasso.

Three things are needed to remove the paint – brake fluid, Q-Tips and patience. Dip the Q-Tip in brake fluid and slowly rub the excess paint on the windows and tires. You’ll have to repeat the process several times because the window glass is very fragile and minimal pressure can be applied.

It’s going to take some time, but eventually the paint will become loose enough to scrape some away with your fingernail. Anything other than a fingernail can create gouges and scratches.

Anything other than brake fluid – like mineral spirits or paint thinner – will probably destroy the window glass.

Once the paint is gone, the window glass can be cleaned with soap and water and shined with some floor cleaner if desired. Soak the window glass and then use a Q-Tip to clean.

STEP FOUR: Paint prep/painting

This is a very important step to remove any remaining paint specks, scratches and oxidation. I learned the hard way on when I started a second restoration on a Studebaker station wagon. I rushed through this process and the primer failed to adhere properly. The car had to be stripped down again to bare metal.

Using a brass wheel in a dremel tool, go over the body at slow-to-medium speed until it becomes shiny. Be cautious around the window pillars so none snap. The body should feel smooth when done.

Use the same method for the chassis.

Now when it comes to painting, there’s no need to buy an air brush. Canned spray primer and paint will do. Soaking the bottom of the can in warm water for about 30 minutes will thin the paint.

The best way to hold the car for priming and painting is to use small vice grips or forceps on one of the rivets. A few light coats works better than one heavy application. Let the vehicle sit at least one day between priming and painting.

The grille and tire posts can be painted using toothpicks and silver enamel paint or with a chrome marker. A little paint goes a long way. It will only take a drop or two.

Like the paint stripping process, the spray painting should be done outdoors due to fumes.

STEP FIVE: Reassembly

There are two methods – one complex and the other simple.

The first involves tapping a screw thread into the post where the rivet head was removed and then using a 2M screw to assemble the parts. One slip, though, and the post can be ruined.

The other is to use an metal epoxy glue on the post and a couple other areas where the chassis comes in contact with the body. While this eliminates the somewhat unsightly screw, it can’t be done with all models.

Well, that’s one down and four to go. I’m not sure what I’m going to do once they’re done but one thing is certain — there will be no more Matchbox demolition derbies like when I was a kid.