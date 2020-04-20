Suspect in Wilkes-Barre shooting captured by U.S. Marshals

WILKES-BARRE — A man wanted by city police on allegations he fired multiple rounds into an occupied house on McLean Street striking a pregnant woman earlier this month was captured Saturday.

Damel Latiek Wright, 21, of Herbert Street, Scranton, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force at a home in the 500 block of Mary Street in Scranton at about 6:30 p.m.

“We place a high priority on fugitive cases in which the use of violence against victims occurs. By working with our law enforcement partners to ensure violent offenders are brought to justice, communities throughout Pennsylvania become safer and more secure,” stated U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane in a news release.

Wright was wanted by city police after he allegedly discharged multiple rounds from a handgun into a home in the 200 block of McLean Street on Aug. 4. A pregnant woman suffered two gunshot wounds, one to her leg and another to her finger, court records say.

Wright was arraigned Saturday by District Judge Brian James Tupper in Kingston Township on 10 counts of aggravated assault and five counts each of discharge of a firearm into an occupied residence and recklessly endangering another person. Wright was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Tupper deemed him a danger to society, court records say.

Police estimate at least 20 rounds were fired at the McLean Street residence.

According to court records, Wright and three other men showed up at the house intending to fight Savon Collins. A pregnant woman stood in the doorway was Collins was behind her.

Police were told Wright and another man discharged multiple rounds from at least two firearms.

Investigators recovered 19 shell casings in front of the home, 10 casings from a .40-caliber firearm and nine casings from a 9mm handgun, court records say.

Police said an adjacent house was struck by three rounds in the gunfire.