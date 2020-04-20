PA Liquor Control Board to resume limited special order program

April 20, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
WILKES-BARRE — In response to requests from retail licensees and suppliers, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Monday announced that it is re-opening its Special Order program, which offers items not stocked by the PLCB, in a limited capacity.

The Special Order program will resume this month only for retail licensees that also have a wine expanded permit, since they are the only retail licensees that can sell wine to-go and since all sales and service of on-premises consumption is prohibited until further notice.

The PLCB is not considering reopening stores to the public at this time, although it continues to monitor the situation in consultation with the Wolf Administration and public health officials.

All holders of wine expanded permits will be able to order Special Orders beginning Wednesday, April 22, with no limitations to the Special Order catalogue or order size. Licensees will be able to pick up Special Orders from designated PLCB locations beginning Friday, April 24.

Fourteen locations across Pennsylvania — including Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County — have been designated for licensee Special Order deliveries and pickups, by appointment.

PLCB fulfillment facilities for e-commerce orders, curbside pickup, and Special Orders are implementing public health best practices to protect employees and customers, including enhanced facility sanitation, social distancing protocols, limiting the numbers of employees working in any facility at a time, and scheduling customer and licensee pickups.

