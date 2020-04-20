West Side Veterans Memorial Day Parade canceled for 2020

April 20, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
The Marine Corp Reserves Color Guard led the 2019 Memorial Day Parade down Wyoming Avenue in Kingston. Times Leader File Photo

KINGSTON — After weighing all options and giving every possible reason to go forward with planning the 2020 West Side Veterans Memorial Day Parade, it was decided Sunday that it was in the best interests of everyone involved to cancel the event.

The parade was scheduled for Monday, May 25, at 10:30 am. It would step off at Kingston Corners and end at the Forty Fort Cemetery.

The Terry Acker, Commander of the Kingston VFW Post 283, and Rich Pries, Commander of the Black Diamond American Legion Post 395, met Sunday and decided, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was in the best interests of all to cancel this year’s event

“It is with great regret that The West Side Veterans Memorial Day Parade is hereby cancelled for the year 2020,” Acker and Pries said in a joint statement. “After having a joint meeting between the Kingston VFW Post 283 and the Black Diamond American Legion Post 395, it was unanimously decided to cancel this years event.

“We hope to be bigger and better than ever next year. “

