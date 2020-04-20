Program established to assure needs are met of people with disabilities

April 20, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — Frank Bartoli, CESP, Executive Director t NEPA Inclusive, Monday said the well-being of people living with Autism and intellectual and physical disabilities is at stake during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bartoli said NEPA Inclusive is seeking referrals for people with Autism, intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties who may need assistance.

He said the agency wants to reach out to those who have been displaced due to program shutdowns, are on waiting lists for services, or have no services but are self-quarantined due to the COVID-19 shut down and who are in need of basic support or essential items.

Bartoli said the purpose of the program is to provide well-being checks and to deliver essential items such as food, water, and hygiene products to the many people with disabilities that receive waiver services and who are currently unable to get those necessary items.

He said NEPA Inclusive is prepared to deliver basic supplies on doorsteps and offer well-being checks to ensure continuity of care and prevent anyone from living in unsafe conditions.

For more information, call the agency at 570-947-6372 for assistance.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.