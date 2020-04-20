Rite Aid COVID-19 self-swab testing site opening Wednesday in Plains

PLAINS TWP. — Rite Aid on River Road will begin testing for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the company announced.

According to a news release from Rite Aid, the company is continuing to expand COVID-19 testing sites with 11 new locations opening Wednesday, April 22, in Delaware, Idaho, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The Rite Aid is located at 20 South River St. in Plains Township.

Now spanning eight states and 24 store locations, all of Rite Aid’s self-testing sites will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week and expect to be able to conduct approximately 200 tests each day through online appointments. In total, Rite Aid will have the capacity to conduct nearly 5,000 tests daily across all locations.

“I commend Rite Aid Pharmacy for advancing a free rapid COVID-19 testing site in Plains Township that will be a safe, accessible, and efficient way to expand testing opportunities in northeastern Pennsylvania,” said State Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville.

“Private companies, like Rite Aid, are stepping up to partner with the public sector to improve testing for the novel coronavirus that will save lives and allow Pennsylvania to focus public resources on helping our long-term care facilities that account for over 80% of the COVID-19 deaths in Luzerne County and over 50% of the deaths statewide.”

Yudichak added, “COVID-19 testing is essential to gathering accurate data to help us combat the disease and plan a path forward for our economy.”

All Rite Aid drive-up COVID-19 testing locations will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Testing eligibility is based on guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The testing will take place in each store’s parking lot. As part of the testing process, people must remain in their vehicles from the time they arrive and until they depart.

Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the CDC. Patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.

Rite Aid has partnered with Verily and will use its Baseline COVID-19 Program to provide screening, scheduling and return of results to participants for Rite-Aid testing sites.

Rite Aid also selected BioReference Laboratories to provide COVID-19 laboratory testing to all drive-up locations with the goal of flattening the curve through accessible diagnostic testing.

Clinical oversight for the COVID-19 testing program is provided by PWNHealth, a national clinician network that enables safe and easy access to diagnostic testing.

Rite Aid will continue to provide regular updates on the company’s progress with COVID-19 testing.

