Lake-Lehman: No “incompletes” in grading system for third and fourth quarters

LEHMAN TWP. — Lake-Lehman School District announced the new system for student grades in the second half of this school year, both impacted to different degrees by the Covid-19 pandemic school closings ordered by Gov. Tom Wolf.

In an announcement posted online, the district said administration and faculty “have given considerable thought as how to best calculate grades for the third and fourth marking periods.” Across both quarters, there will be no “incomplete” issued for school grades. “

Most of the third quarter was done before schools were closed and the district transitioned to remote learning, so marking for the third period will consider “that seven weeks of work were completed,” so the third marking period final average “will consist of previously-earned grades and any extra credit and make-up work.”

Because of the disruption near the end of the third quarter, ” All students will be afforded the opportunity to complete extra credit or make up work for the marking period” with a deadline of May 1.

Fourth quarter marking is more complex, as Lake-Lehman, like all local school districts, had to make an abrupt shift to remote learning and adjust the system as the closings were repeatedly extended, first for 10 days then ultimately for the remainder of the school year.

The district set up the following system:

• Student will have the opportunity to earn 100% for marking period 4 if they participate two times per week per class.

• The expectation for “Specials” is one meeting per week: Elementary (art, music, physical education, innovation and computers); Junior/Senior High School (physical education).

• Participation can be joining a Zoom session, turning in an assignment in Google Classroom, uploading a picture of work they have completed or corresponding with their respective teacher via email to complete a task, etc.

• If a student DOES NOT participate at least two times per week per class, they will receive a 70 percent grade for the fourth quarter.

“The belief at Lake-Lehman is that community, grace and affirmation take precedence to grades as we help students master the remaining curriculum content with meaningful teacher feedback. Because we cannot ensure the integrity or validity of grades during online learning, our goal is to hold students harmless and take this time to dig deeper into the content of our core subject areas. We want to do all this while supporting the emotional well-being of each child during the COVID-19 pandemic. “

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish