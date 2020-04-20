Luzerne County furloughing 128 workers due to coronavirus pandemic

April 20, 2020 Jennifer Andes Local, News
By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
Pedri

Pedri

Luzerne County is furloughing 128 employees until May 31 to save approximately $600,000 in salaries and benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic, county Manager C. David Pedri announced.

Seven part-time assistant solicitors also voluntarily agreed to take a 50% pay cut, Pedri said.

The layoffs start Friday and account for more than 35% of current employees in positions not deemed critical to life-sustaining activities, he said.

Pedri said the administration started informing employees and collective bargaining groups of the furloughs Monday morning.

“This unfortunate decision is based upon both economic and safety concerns for the county workforce,” he said in a release.

According to a release from Pedri:

Employees will be eligible for continued county health care coverage until May 31, subject to their normal contributions.

This number represents over 35% of current employees whose positions are not deemed critical to life-sustaining activities.

Most employees — more than 900 — work in life sustaining departments.

The breakdown of layoffs by department:

Area Agency on Aging: 28

Assessors: 4

Budget & Finance: 1

Building & Grounds: 4

Courts: 32

District Attorney: 2

Drug & Alcohol: 1

Engineers: 1

Human Resources: 1

MHDS: 2

Office of Community Development: 4

Office of Human Services: 1

Planning & Zoning: 2

Prothonotary: 18

Public Defender: 5

Purchasing: 1

Recorder of Deeds: 5

Road & Bridge: 6

Sheriff: 6

Treasurer’s Office: 1

Veteran’s Affairs: 1

Visitor’s Bureau: 2

Of the total, 87 are unionized, while 41 are non-union.

Employees also were informed the county reserves the right to extend this furlough if economic and safety concerns continue, Pedri said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

Related Articles

Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food, supplies
News

Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food, supplies

March 15, 2020 Times Leader News

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Sunday called on Americans to cease hoarding groceries and other supplies, while one of the nation’s most senior public health officials called on the nation to act with more urgency to safeguard their health as the coronavirus outbreak continued to spread across the United States. Dr. Anthony Fauci says he would like to see aggressive measures such as a 14-day national shutdown.

[…]