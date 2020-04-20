Gerrity’s employee at Clarks Summit store tests positive; company says no risk for customers

April 20, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Patrick Kernan [email protected]
Fasula

Fasula

CLARKS SUMMIT —Gerrity’s Supermarket reports that one of its employees in its Clarks Summit location has tested positive for COVID-19, owner Joe Fasula confirms.

The employee is the third to test positive for the virus, with at least one of the others being from a Gerrity’s in Scranton.

The company sent an internal memo out to the store’s employees on Sunday evening, with a company-wide announcement occurring on Monday.

Fasula said he believes the risk to other employees is minimal, saying the employee kept their mask on during their entire time at work and kept contact with other employees minimal.

The individual first developed a sore throat, then body aches, fatigue and a fever. But Fasula said that, when speaking with the employee over the weekend, it seems as though the symptoms have been mild and are improving.

“It seems like he’s on the right track,” Fasula said.

In Gerrity’s employee memo, Fasula urges employees “wear our masks and wear them properly.”

On Monday, Gerrity’s began requiring customers to wear some sort of facial covering to enter the store. Fasula’s memo says the stores should begin to have masks to sell early in the week.

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan