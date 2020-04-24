Police file more charges against alleged serial mugger

WILKES-BARRE — A man who city police say was responsible for a rash of street muggings in the latter half of 2018 through February 2019 was hit with more charges this week.

Ravone Davis, 32, last known address as Sherman Hills apartment complex, was accused of robbing and assaulting a 70-year-old man in the area of Kidder and Pearl streets in January 2019 and for conspiring with Ashavan Terrell Monroe, 23, in robbing two people in the area of 312 New Grant St. in February 2019.

Davis and Monroe were arrested Feb. 22, 2019, when police found them hiding inside a Sherman Hills apartment. Monroe attempted to escape when police stormed the apartment.

Davis has been jailed since his arrest while court records say Monroe has been free after posting bail.

On Thursday, police filed criminal complaints against Davis, alleging he and Monroe robbed a man and a then 16-year-old boy of their cellphones and a case of beer on Feb. 21, 2019. A firearm was brandished during the mugging, police said.

Monroe was charged with the Feb. 21, 2019, mugging when he was arrested.

Court records say prosecutors withdrew a felony robbery count against Monroe, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge under a negotiated plea agreement. Monroe is scheduled to be sentenced May 6.

Davis was also charged this week with the violent street mugging in the area of Kidder and Pearl streets on Jan. 8, 2019, where he allegedly punched a 70-year-old man in the face. The man fell to the ground striking his head off the pavement, police said.

Police said the man suffered a fractured jaw, a concussion and facial injuries in the assault.

Davis was charged with robbing the 70-year-old after police found the elderly man’s wallet inside the apartment where he was arrested, court records say.

Davis was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on six total counts of robbery, and one count each of aggravated assault, theft and receiving stolen property. He was remanded to the county correctional facility for lack of $50,000 bail on the latest charges.

Court records say Davis was involved in at least seven street muggings from Sept. 6, 2018, until his arrest Feb. 22, 2019, including assaulting a 73-year-old man on Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, on Jan. 15, 2019, and an armed robbery outside United Check Cashing on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard, Wilkes-Barre Township, on Feb. 21, 2019.