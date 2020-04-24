Repairs to Wilkes-Barre City Hall delays return of furloughed workers

By Jerry Lynott [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown Friday said the furloughs for 10 employees will continue indefinitely as repairs to the City Hall roof continue.

The anticipated return of the employees was two weeks from the damage done by wind gusts the morning of April 13. Brown previously used that time frame for the expected completion of the repairs.

But the contractor, during a scheduled progress report meeting Thursday, informed city officials the damage was extensive and there’s still work to be done, Brown said. As a result, the furloughs will be extended.

“My main concern is to not let anybody in until its absolutely safe,” Brown said.

A section of the roof on the side of City Hall facing State Street peeled away and flopped over onto the North Washington Street side. A fifth-floor storage area was exposed, but no one was injured. Employees were evacuated from the building that had been closed to the public since March 16 as health and government officials took steps to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Citywide the storm caused more than a $1 million in damage. Brown declared a state of emergency and Department of Public Works, firefighters and police and utility companies responded to reports of downed trees and power lines and electrical outages.

The city’s insurance will cover the roof repairs and also pay the rent at the Innovation Center on South Main Street where some City Hall workers were relocated.

Brown said some other workers were able to work from home. The furloughs affected those who could not work from home, he said.

