Meghan’s lawsuit against British tabloid has court hearing

It seemed as though when one problem was fixed more popped up for people trying to file for unemployment benefits from the state, and state Rep. Gerald Mullery has been trying to find out why the system was working against those out of work as a result of the novel coronavirus.

Mullery, D-Newport Township, has asked for an emergency virtual meeting with state Department of Labor & Industry Secretary W. Gerard Oleksiak for answers on the department’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s system for processing unemployment claims has been inundated since Gov. Tom Wolf last month ordered a statewide shutdown of businesses. The number of new daily claims ballooned 10, 15 and more than 20 times more the 4,227 filed on March 15. The most recent data from L&I reported a total of 1,582,293 new claims as of Wednesday.

That’s not counting the 78,501 filed by people previously ineligible for unemployment benefits that L&I set up a separate system to handle their claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funded federally under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act or CARES. The act also pays a $600 weekly benefit on top of the state’s unemployment compensation.

Mullery, a minority member of the House Labor & Industry Committee, reached out by letter to majority chairman, state Rep. Jim Cox, R-Sinking Spring, on April 17, prior to the PUA system roll-out. Mullery expressed his frustration with the state’s handling of unemployment claims and worried about adding another untested system.

“I have lost count of the number of constituents who have sought assistance with my office about their failure to contact L&I staff, obtain necessary PIN information, file claims, etc. I fear, without further action by our committee, these delays and inaction will continue,” Mullery wrote.

Cox hasn’t replied to Mullery.

But in a response to a reporter’s inquiry about the letter, Cox Wednesday blamed the governor and his business shutdown for straining the unemployment compensation system, and, while stressing it “should not be a partisan issue,” said Mullery and his colleagues “should join us” in working toward getting people back to work.

“There will be an appropriate time to review the Department of Labor and Industry’s handling of this unprecedented situation, but the oversight will be conducted in a responsible and comprehensive manner. I’m not going to pull the firefighters away from the fire that the governor fueled, in order to distract Pennsylvanians from the real root of the problem,” Cox said in an email.

The governor Wednesday announced a plan to reopen the state and lift some of the restrictions he put in place in an attempt to slow the spread of the highly contagious and deadly virus.

With no meeting on the horizon, Mullery said there has been some cooperation between the department and the committee, but he would continue to press for answers.

“I will give them credit where it’s due. Our liaison between the department and the House (of Representatives) has been working diligently to get answers to questions,” Mullery said.

“I spoke with a lot of constituents who I’ve been trying to help with problems with the unemployment compensation system,” Mullery added.

One woman from Nanticoke has been corresponding with Mullery since March 27, he said. She inquired about compensation for self employed and independent contractors who must file through the PUA system.

When L&I activated the system Saturday, it warned it could be slow due to the high volume of traffic. The department counted 322,000 people as self-employed last year. But reliable estimates on the number of people eligible for the benefits and how many will apply were unavailable, L&I said.

The system didn’t just slow down, it crashed, Mullery said. The woman he was corresponding with finally got through after trying for hours and was incorrectly told she qualified only for the minimum payment. On Monday at 6:12 a.m. she sent another email telling him she was informed it would be nine weeks before she sees her first check.

“Again, that’s not acceptable,” Mullery said.

“That’s just one example. I have dozens of those,” he added.

As a result of Wolf’s shutdown order the state’s unemployment rate rose to 6% in March from 4.7 % in February. L&I reported it brought back retirees and hired additional intake workers and took other steps “to handle the onslaught” of calls, Mullery said. But he said he wants to know what else was done, such as looking at other computer programs or hiring an outside vendor.

“Did we investigate any of that?” Mullery asked.

One woman who accessed the unemployment compensation system through L&I’s website gave it and the state a passing grade.

“It seems like they want to be helpful,” she said Wednesday.

“I did everything online,” she said. Filing over-the-phone takes much longer with excessive wait times, she said.

“They tell you not to call,” she said. “My friend had to,” she said. “She was on hold for two and a half hours.”

The woman said she was furloughed last month from Benco Dental Supply Co. Inc. in the CenterPoint Commerce & Trade Park in Jenkins Township. The company filed notice with L&I that 203 employees would be out of work as of March 27 due to the shutdown. The COVID-19 closing was expected to be temporary, the company said.

The woman has received a payment for her claim and said she relied on others who also used the system online.

“A lot of help was from other people going through the same process,” she said. “It made you feel less stressed.”

Still, some of the questions she was asked to fill out were vague and confusing, she said. And even though there was a waiver notice of the job search through PA CareerLink, she said she had to upload her resume. “That process was painful,” and took approximately an hour, she said.

The wait for her personal identification number or PIN, needed to file her claim, led to some anxious moments, she said. It arrived in the mail on April 11, the day before she had to file, she said. If it arrived after her deadline, she could file later for retroactive payments. “It’s really not helpful if you need that money,” she said.

Another issue she brought up was that she hasn’t been notified of her financial determination or the percentage of her pay covered by the claim. She had to look at her bank account to figure it out.

“It seems like something they should let me know,” she said.

She gave the state credit for what seemed to be a quick update to its website on how to file a COVID-19-related claim.

“It reassured me that the website wasn’t outdated,” she said.