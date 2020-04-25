Beyond the Byline: Celebrating birthdays

Little Billy O’Boyle rides his new bike through his kitchen during his 6th birthday celebration. Billy O’Boyle sits at the table with his cousin Claire Kraszewski, and friends Walter Roman and Chris Balita. His mom and dad, Elizabeth and Bill O’Boyle, are behind him and his Aunt Barbara Kraszewski. Deidre Miller Kaminski with her granddaughter Amelia as they watch a caravan of friends parade by to celebrate her birthday on Thursday.

Birthday parties are and have been a major part of the fabric of our lives.

There was nothing better than your birthday party. All your friends and close family would come to your house. We would eat good food and there would be a cake — a cake made by your mom — and it would be lit up with candles.

You would make a wish and blow out the candles and everybody sang Happy Birthday.

Attached to this column you will see a few photos from birthdays.

There are pictures of my birthday party when I was maybe 6 years old. Mom and dad are their, my Godmother Aunt Barbara Kraszewski is there with cousin Claire. My pals Walter Roman and Chris Balita are there.

And my big present was a tricycle that I rode through our kitchen. Hey, it was my party and I could do what I want. Right, Leslie Gore?

The point is there were people crammed into our kitchen. We sat elbow to elbow. We laughed. We celebrated.

This was typical of birthdays back in the day — a tradition that has carried on through generations. Birthday parties are events we all look forward to. We want to bring smiles to the birthday boy or girl’s face. We want them to know how much we like them — love them, even — and how much we really like cake and ice cream.

But this pandemic has thrown a wrench into traditions like birthday parties, but we have found ways to celebrate. The big thing these pandemic times is to either hold a virtual party where everybody looks at each other on a computer screen and sings Happy Birthday and eats their own cake, or we improvise.

The funnest way is to have all the birthday person’s friends and family meet at a location and then parade in their vehicles down the person’s street with lights flashing and horns blaring and singing Happy Birthday in an unsynchronized way.

That’s what we did for my lifelong friend Deidre Miller Kaminski on Thursday.

We had 25 cars line up and drive down her street. Deidre had no idea what was going on. When she came out and saw us, she cried. We cried. We sang. We expressed our love for her and what she has meant to each and every one of us over our lifetimes.

It was emotional. But it was a sincere expression of our feelings for our dear friend — my forever friend.

A few years ago, I wrote about Deidre and how she had managed to galvanize our Wyoming Valley West High School Class into one. She did it by organizing many events, mainly our reunions, to allow us to get to know each other well.

You see, there were 692 of us in that class — the second WVW class, but the first to attend one school. We hardly had the time to get to know each other, so we have done that in reverse — from now, back to 1968. And it has worked.

In 1967-68, each of us was doing our best to get through our senior year. We had all been unceremoniously removed from where we felt comfortable — our hometowns, our schools and our teachers. We had gone to school together with our pals and buddies for 10 years and then a decision was made to consolidate nine towns into one school district and create what everyone called back then — a monster.

Well, we made the best of it. We went to school, we graduated and along the way we got to know some of the people we shared classrooms, locker rooms and lunchrooms with — we went to football games and basketball games and we cheered for our Spartans and we wore those uniforms of burgundy and gold.

But I’m not sure most of our class members ever did learn the words to the alma mater.

As a result, the kids from Plymouth really never did get to really know any kids from Kingston or Swoyersville or Forty Fort or Luzerne or Courtdale or Pringle. We did kinda know some of the kids from Edwardsville and Larksville because we had an extra year with them.

Deidre changed all that. Because of her passion to bring us all together, we did and in a big way. Not only were our reunions spectacular and fun and sentimental, it didn’t stop there. Our class has grown in many ways. We all know now what we all missed in 1967-68 — we know the friendships that were possible, the fun that was there for us to have, the experiences of being classmates in our senior year.

Deidre has enabled us to remember everything we never had a chance to learn.

Deidre has rounded us up again and made us real classmates who care about each other and, if the truth be known, probably always would have, had we had the time.

So as we celebrated Deidre’s birthday, we wanted to thank her for for making the WVW Class of 1968 real — proud to say we are graduates of Wyoming Valley West.

May you celebrate many more birthdays, but as you go forward, know that you have managed to do what Dr. Smodic and the school board could never do — consolidated the students from those nine towns into one body with one heart that loves their school, their past and each other.

God bless you and thank you for all you do in our community.

Happy Birthday.

