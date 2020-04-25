Registered Republicans have increased in Luzerne County since last presidential primary

Registered Republicans have increased in Luzerne County since last presidential primary

By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
Compared to the last presidential primary four years ago, Luzerne County now has 10,754 more Republicans and 443 less Democrats, according to the latest state registration statistics.

The county also added 5,536 voters registered Independent or under another party or no party since April 2016.

These changes are a snapshot result of ongoing new registrations, party changes and voter eliminations due to deaths or relocations.

Area political professors have largely attributed the steady Republican rise to an aging county population that is becoming more conservative.

Although Republicans continue to grow in number here, Democrats still hold the dominant position.

With 105,044 Democrats and 79,357 Republicans currently registered, the gap between the two parties is 25,687.

However, the divide between the two parties has been shrinking for years and was nearly 48,000 in 2011.

Overall, the county’s current registration count indicates there are 210,506 voters, which includes 26,105 who are not Democrats or Republicans, the state said.

At the time of the April 2016 primary, the county had 194,659 registered voters: 105,487 Democrats, 68,603 Republicans and 20,569 who were unaffiliated or in other parties.

The final count will change because residents can still register to vote in the primary, which the state moved from April 28 to June 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those not registered to vote in the primary must do so by May 18.

Without state permission to eliminate in-person voting amid coronavirus concerns, county Manager C. David Pedri is proceeding with plans to replace many of the 150 polling locations with fewer, larger ones on June 2 and step up promotion of the option for registered voters to cast their ballots by mail.

The deadline for registered voters to apply for mail-in ballots is 5 p.m. May 26, and more than 15,000 have requested the ballots to date.

Voters no longer have to cite a reason to take advantage of mail-in voting under a reform approved by state legislators before the pandemic.

Mail-in ballot applications are posted on the county website at www.luzernecounty.org.

The county also plans to use state and federal funding to send mail-in applications to registered Democrats and Republicans, said county Election Director Shelby Watchilla. Only voters in these two parties can vote on June 2 because Pennsylvania has closed primaries, she said.

Those with approved mail-in applications will soon start receiving their ballots, Watchilla said. Completed ballots must be returned to the county by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Sample primary ballots have been posted through a link on the election department page on the county website.

Pedri has said he plans to brief council on polling location consolidations and other election plans at Tuesday’s meeting. He also said he will seek input from the county election board, which is not set to hold a virtual meeting until May 6.

