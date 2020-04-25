2020 Plymouth Kielbasa Festival cancelled

April 25, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
PLYMOUTH — The 17th annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival, scheduled for Aug. 14-15, has been cancelled.

Terry Womelsdorf, chairman of Plymouth Alive, the event’s sponsor, said the decision was made Saturday after an email was sent out to committee members.

“The members just felt we couldn’t go forward with planning for this year,” Womelsdorf said.

The annual celebration was always held on Friday and Saturday and attracted thousands of visitors who enjoyed the kielbasa, ethnic foods, craft vendors and much more.

A couple of festival highlights are always the annual parade on Saturday, followed by the Kielbasa Contest at the Plymouth American Legion Post 463, 33 Center Ave.

The Kielbasa Contest featured accordion music polkas, bad jokes, and fun.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.