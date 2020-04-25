Hiroshima survivor tree was planted

April 25, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]
A Hiroshima survivor tree was planted in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church’s peace graden on Friday.

A Hiroshima survivor tree was planted in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church’s peace graden on Friday.

KINGSTON — In times of fear, stress and anxiety, it’s the little things that can make the biggest impacts.

That’s the thought process of Paul Metzloff, the pastor at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Kingston. Metzloff, in honor of Arbor Day and Earth Day and with the current coronavirus pandemic in mind, planted a special Hiroshima survivor tree in the church’s Peace Garden on Friday afternoon.

“I thought this would be a nice thing to do in light of the current situation,” Metzloff said.

The Peace Garden has been in place at the church’s Wyoming Avenue location for many years, but some of the trees that were planted there needed to be removed.

“There’s just a hole in there in the garden, so I stated doing some investigating to see how we could fill it,” Metzloff said.

Metzloff took to the internet and, after some digging, found an organization in Georgia that was in possession of several trees that were directly descended from trees that survived the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima in 1945.

“They were running out of space for these trees, so I had one sent up here,” Metzloff said.

There wasn’t a ceremony for the tree planting on Friday — social distancing wouldn’t allow it. But the event was photographed and filmed.

“We’ve been working to try and film some of our worship services, and there will be some photos taken of the tree planting,” Metzloff said.

The tree is meant to symbolize peace and hope, the principles that were preached following the bombing in Hiroshima and principles that surely apply to the current pandemic, Metzloff said.

“With everything going on, it’s important for people to have hope … this tree is going to be symbolic of that,” Metzloff said.