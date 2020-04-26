Medical professionals: some positive progression in the fight against COVID-19

Three GCMC ICU nurses, Rachel Kevra, Danielle Krimmel, Melissa Demianovich, extubated three patients on the same day in early April. The day was a sign of hope for positive outcomes for patients on ventilators. Submitted photo

While it may seem as though there is only bad news about COVID-19, medical professionals from two hospitals say there are some things to be cautiously optimistic about as the battle against the virus rages on.

Dr. Jodi Lenko, vice chair for the department of medicine at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hazleton, and Dr. Alvin Sharma, a critical care specialist at Geisinger Community Medical Center and Geisinger Wyoming Valley, both suggested one of the most heartwarming things about this is watching how medical teams have come together to serve the community.

“Overall, the group effort and the camaraderie of the staff, I think that’s the general theme,” Lenko said. “Everyone has really pulled together and taken on responsibilities that they didn’t have 24 hours before.”

Sharma agreed.

“Even with the stress (of the virus), there’s an incredible energy that’s come out of this: teamwork, collaboration and working alongside each other,” he said.

Lenko said she has worked at numerous different levels of the response, being actively involved with the setting up of an outdoor testing site at her Hazleton hospital and working in the intensive care unit for much of last week.

From her point of view, she said there are a few reasons to hope for the best.

“We’re cautiously optimistic,” she said. “About a week and a half ago, we saw the peak of in-patient numbers, but we’ve seen a steady plateau.”

This could indicate the beginning of a positive trend; while the amount of people hospitalized for COVID-19 complications has stayed steady at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hazleton, that number has not continued on the upward trajectory it was on.

“I’m hopeful we aren’t going to hit the catastrophic level we were fearful of,” she said. “Hopefully we’re starting to see stability.”

Lenko did emphasize, though, that so far, it is only a slight trend in the positive direction.

That said, though, both Sharma and Lenko said there have been some remarkable successes in regards to critically-ill patients.

“The main thing that we all should hear is that we’ve had successes, we’ve had patients survive and go home, we’ve had patients who were severely critically ill survive and go home,” Sharma said.

Lenko said she’s seen some remarkable successes in the ICU. She said that, so far, it’s been incredibly hard to get patients off ventilators once they have had to go on them. However, she said that, so far, around five patients have been able to have their breathing tubes removed, and one of them has even gone home.

She said she took care of one critically-ill patient for seven days, and when medical staff was finally able to remove his breathing tube, the patient thanked her profusely.

“It brought tears to my eyes,” Lenko said. “It’s a small little victory… everyone takes great pride in those victories.”

Both Lenko and Sharma made it clear that these victories, no matter how small, would not be possible without the tireless work of a whole team of individuals.

“The nursing staff, the respiratory therapists, the emergency room physicians, the multiple-disciplinary teams have all worked together and truly stepped up to the challenge,” Sharma said. “This energy that has developed has allowed us to create innovative preparedness.”

Sharma specifically wanted to thank the work of Stephanie Rarig and Chad Cope, both ICU nurse operations managers at the hospitals he worked at, and pulmonologist Dr. Paul Arkless.

“It’s tiring, but it’s a joy,” Sharma said of the work he and the rest of the team are doing.

Perhaps the most positive news, though, isn’t news at all. It’s been reported all along that the majority of people who come down with COVID-19 are able to recover at home if they carefully monitor their symptoms, and so far, that remains true, Lenko said.

“A majority of people will be recovering from home,” she said. “We are seeing lots of patients recover. I’ve written three or four back-to-work notes this week.”

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan