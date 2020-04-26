Luzerne County budget chief discusses coronavirus impact on finances

Luzerne County government’s cash flow should be enough to cover essential expenses through June, but it’s still unclear how the coronavirus pandemic will impact finances after that, county Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz recently told county council.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty. We’re not really sure. but we are monitoring it, and everybody’s in the same boat together,” Swetz said.

For the most part, spending and receipts were on track in the first quarter because the county did not start shutting down and altering services in response to the pandemic until later in March, he said.

But he provided four examples of lower revenue in a subsequent window, between April 1 and 15.

Magisterial district judge offices collected $61,000 during this April period, compared to $111,000 in 2019, Swetz said.

The other examples: prothonotary fees, $108,000 now, $126,000 in 2019; probation, $153,000 now, $231,000 in 2019; and prior-year real estate taxes, $368,000 now, $530,000 in 2019.

To cut expenses, the county furloughed 128 employees until at least May 31, and seven part-time assistant solicitors also voluntarily agreed to take a 50% pay cut. County Manager C. David Pedri also said the county imposed a freeze on non-essential expenses and hiring.

Overall, with layoffs and declining receipts factored in, Swetz is estimating the county will receive about $64.7 million in revenue through June and have approximately $5 million left after paying expenses.

Swetz cautioned this is a rough projection.

“This is high level, and it changes all the time,” he told council.

The county already has delayed payment of its $5.56 million employee pension subsidy from April to June due to cash flow concerns, he said. More payments to vendors also are being sent closer to 30 days after bills are received instead of immediately, he said.

An $8.7 million debt repayment can’t be pushed off until later in the year, he said.

“There are certain things that have to be paid, and debt service is one of them,” Swetz said.

Negotiations may allow the county delay payment of a $16.15 million tax anticipation loan due in June, but Swetz said he has concerns about the snowballing effect of putting off too many required obligations.

Even if revenue starts coming in as usual later in the year with the resuming of in-person services and operations, money anticipated in the fourth quarter may not arrive until the first quarter of 2021, creating year-end cash flow issues, he said.

Council and the administration worked hard to prevent a long-standing problem of running low on cash in the fall, he said.

”But unfortunately, we’re on the track to going back there,” Swetz said. “The good news is it’s not just Luzerne County. It’s everyone.”

Swetz said he is in constant communication with credit rating organization Standard & Poor’s and county financial advisor Public Financial Management to monitor potential financial recovery times, although he noted nobody knows for sure if “the bottom” will be in the second or third quarter because the pandemic is still unfolding.

