Department of Health tests 44 on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena

April 27, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — There were 44 symptomatic residents tested on Sunday at the COVID-19 testing site at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

To date, 556 individuals have been tested at the site.

The drive-thru testing site is being held in the parking lot of the Mohegan Sun Pocono Arena and pre-registration is required.

The site is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily to test symptomatic Northeastern Pennsylvanian residents.

Registration is required one day in advance and can be found on the Department of Health’s website — health.pa.gov.

Registration by phone is also available by calling 1-877-PA-HEALTH.

Appointments are capped at 200 per day. No on-site registration is available.

On Sunday, the Department of Health reported 0ne more Luzerne County resident had died from COVID-19 and 46 new confirmed cases were reported. That brings the coronavirus death toll in Luzerne County to 67 and 2,008 total cases.

In Lackawanna County, there are now 793 confirmed cases and 63 deaths; Monroe County has 1,065 cases and 45 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 1,116 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 41,165. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The state is reporting 1,550 deaths in Pennsylvania.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

Related Articles