WILKES-BARRE — The “NEPA Live from Home” series, featuring local and regional artists, will air its first online concert on Thursday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.

The ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena and Karl Hall in Wilkes-Barre announced their partnership to create the online platform and they have partnered with Geisinger to feature the artists performing live from their homes.

Season One of “NEPA Live from Home” will feature a new episode to be aired each Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. through June. The featured artists and schedule are as follows:

• April 30 — Nick Coyle from Lifer and Cold.

• May 7 — Regina Sayles.

• May 14 — The Mule Team.

• May 21 — Britt Thomas from Britt Thomas and the Breaker Boys.

• May 28 — Fife and Drom.

• June 4 — Bret Alexander from Gentleman East.

Performances will be posted on the Facebook and Instagram pages for both Mohegan Sun Arena and Karl Hall.

Full details are available on the websites of Mohegan Sun Arena or Karl Hall.

As Geisinger increases its efforts to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic, they need your support more than ever. With a gift of funds, supplies or blood, you’ll directly help their teams on the front lines, so they can care for more members of our communities.

Learn more and donate today at — Geisinger.org/fightcovid.

About Karl Hall

Karl Hall is an intimate performance space in Wilkes-Barre that presents original music and comedy. Opened in 2017, the venue has a capacity of 130 standing patrons for general-admission shows and 85 for seated shows.

Housed in the basement of the historic art-deco Union Building on North Main Street (the Polish Union insurance building, opened in 1938), the downtown venue was named in honor of the late Kevin Karl, a local musician and avid concertgoer. Visit www.KarlHall.org for more information.

About Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza is an 8,000-seat multi-purpose venue that opened in November 1999. Located in Wilkes-Barre Township, the venue is owned by the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority, a government body appointed by Luzerne County and managed by ASM Global. Visit www.MoheganSunArenaPA.com for more information.

About ASM Global

ASM Global was formed from the merger of AEG Facilities and SMG in October 2019, creating a venue management group that spans 5 continents, 14 countries and more than 300 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibit centers, and performing arts venues. To learn more about ASM Global and the exciting new ways we can serve you, visit the website — www.asmglobal.com.

