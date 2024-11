🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The performance of Million Dollar Quartet, originally to play at the F.M. Kirby Center on May 6, has been rescheduled to Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the original date will remain valid for November.

Contact the Sundance Vacations Box Office at the F.M. Kirby Center at 570-826-1100 and marketing@kirbycenter.org with any questions.