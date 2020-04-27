Police: Intoxicated man’s false alarm delays response to crash

April 27, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

LUZERNE — Police and firefighters investigating what turned out to be a false alarm when a man pulled a fire alarm inside an apartment building were delayed in responding to a motor vehicle crash on Saturday, according to court records.

Police arrested Martin Martinson, 58, when he was allegedly found intoxicated and standing next to a pulled fire alarm on the fifth floor of Luzerne Towers on Bennett Street just after 4:30 p.m.

At the time police and firefighters responded to the apartment building, a motor vehicle crash occurred and the false alarm delayed their response to the crash, court records say.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police and firefighters responded to the apartment building for a disorderly man harassing other tenants and an activated fire alarm.

Martinson was found on the fifth floor.

Police said Martinson had an odor of an alcoholic beverage and appeared intoxicated.

Martinson yelled at other tenants and was told by police to keep his voice down and stop antagonizing other people, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint said Martinson harassed a woman telling her he would “shove the dog somewhere” and called her vulgar names.

Police said there was no emergency at the apartment building.

Martinson was arraigned by District Judge Matthew C. Christopher in Shickshinny on charges of false alarm to public agency, public drunkenness, harassment and two counts of disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail.