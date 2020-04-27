Police: Clothes stolen from laundromat in Nanticoke

April 27, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News

NANTICOKE — City police Monday released surveillance pictures of two men who may have stolen laundry from E-Z Laundromat on South Market Street.

Police said the theft occurred between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Laundry items were left in a clothes dryer by the victim. When the victim returned, the items were discovered stolen, police said.

Police said work uniforms and children’s clothing were stolen.

Anyone who can identify the two men in the pictures or has information about the theft is asked to call Nanticoke police Officer Michael Derwin at 570-735-2200 ext. 207 or 570-819-4916.