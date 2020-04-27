Coping with Corona: Hoping to drive the PCH again

Bill O’Boyle

PLAINS TWP. — Every evening I take a ride around Luzerne County just to get out of my self-isolated home.

And yes, I practice social distancing — I don’t get out of my car.

I find a drive very therapeutic. I go places I haven’t been to in years and to places I have never left, like my old neighborhood in Plymouth.

There is great value in these drives. I see places and I remember good times.

Last night, I was looking at my wall of memories — the collages of pictures I have accumulated post-1972. One picture almost jumped off the wall at me.

That picture is attached to this column. It shows the coastline of California.

Many times, I have driven the Pacific Coast Highway — aka Route 1 — when I visited family and friends. My trip would always start in San Francisco, where I would spend a couple of days, then rent a car and drive down the PCH.

That drive is the very definition of scenic. The Pacific Ocean is on your right and there are several stops along the way that make for a most enjoyable journey — Pebble Beach, Monterrey, Carmel, Big Sur, Malibu, just to name a few.

At Pebble Beach, I would always stop and visit the Lone Cypress tree that grows in granite. It’s part of the 17-mile drive that is just one breathtaking scene after another.

One year, cousin Al Jones and his wife, Tena, accompanied me to Pebble Beach. Al and I golfed the fabled course and we also played Spanish Bay and Spyglass Hill — no course records were broken, but we did have fun.

Another year, my friend Bob Barney and I flew out to SF to visit Bob’s brother and then we rented a convertible to thoroughly enjoy the drive down the PCH. Problem was it rained very single day. Not only did we never put the top down, we never turned off the windshield wipers.

On that trip, we encountered the famous California mudslides. We were turned back twice, having to re-route inland and extend our drive considerably. And let me tell you, those mudslides happen fast and it takes days to weeks to clear the roads.

In Los Angeles, I did take the O.J. Simpson tour — his house on Brentwood (since taken down), Mezzaluna Restaurant, Starbucks, Ben & Jerry’s, the elementary school, Bundy Drive. It was weird, for sure.

And I’ve always enjoyed driving through Beverly Hills. I’ve seen several celebrities walking their dogs. Pretty cool.

And I’ve been down Rodeo Drive and taken it to Westwood and the campus of UCLA. I got to go into Pauley Pavilion and stood on the basketball court where all those John Wooden teams played.

And All, Tena and I have traveled to Las Vegas many times, through the Cajon Pass. When you get a few miles from the famous desert city, the neon lights glow in the distance — quite a sight for sure.

So many drives down the PCH, each with special memories and always leaving me with a desire to go back and do it again.

But for now, I will remain self-isolated, and I will practice social distancing. I will take my evening drives and visit those places of my past and remember the good times.

And I will anticipate the next chance I get to drive the PCH and see it all once more.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.