State wants more to seek coronavirus testing at Mohegan Sun Arena

April 27, 2020

‘We’d like more people to come to that site,’ health secretary says

By Jennifer Learn-Andes

Pennsylvania is encouraging area residents with coronavirus symptoms to take advantage of its drive-through testing site at the Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot in Wilkes-Barre Township.

“We’d like more people to come to that site,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in her online briefing Monday.

Since its opening a week ago, 620 have been tested at the location, the state said. That includes 64 symptomatic area residents tested Monday.

While the site initially provided testing only for those over 65 and health care workers and first responders, it is now open to any symptomatic Northeastern Pennsylvania residents or workers.

Registration is required one day in advance, and the state added an option to register by phone (1-877-PA-HEALTH) for those unable to sign up at health.pa.gov.

Levine promoted the site’s easy access off Interstate 81.

The state is “doing better” accessing testing supplies, lessening past concerns about shortages, she said.

“We have the ability to test more,” Levine said.

As of Monday, the county had 2,035 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,362 tests that came up negative, the state said.

Added together, this indicates approximately 6,400 county residents have been tested, with about 32% turning up positive.

In comparison, only 4,435 county residents had been tested on April 16, when the state had started publicly reporting this statistic. At that time, the county had 1,611 positive cases, or 36%.

Levine said about 5% to 7% of the tests performed at the Mohegan Sun Arena site have been resulting in positive cases, describing it as a “relatively low percentage” that may illustrate the need for more symptomatic residents to get tested.

Several other similarly populated third-class counties on the eastern side of the state have higher testing counts.

For example, 9,441 Lehigh County residents have been tested, or 3,041 more than in Luzerne.

The Mohegan Sun site is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can accommodate up to 200 tests per day.



