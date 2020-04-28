Sen. Yudichak to host COVID-19 telephone town hall April 30

By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

NANTICOKE — To stay connected to constituents and the general public, Sen. John Yudichak will host a telephone town hall Thursday to hear questions and concerns regarding the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, will answer questions from the local community during the special telephone town hall Thursday beginning at 1:20 p.m.

“We’re trying to stay connected to constituents and the public in a time when you ‘have face-to-face meetings because the door to the office is closed,” Yudichak said. “We want to continue to provide the services we always have in person and do it in this new way of doing business by using technology.”

Yudichak and a panel of medical, employment and business experts will be available to answer questions about the state’s efforts to protect public health and the economy during the coronavirus public health emergency. Community residents are encouraged to ask questions or simply remain on the line to listen to the discussion.

Community residents can sign up to participate at — https://senatoryudichak.com/tele-town-hall/.

A live audio stream will also be available on the web page.

Yudichak said he expects topics to include senior citizen issues, unemployment filing problems, the federal stimulus package, health care and banking. He said callers can ask any questions they have about issues they have had during the pandemic.

Regarding Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to reopen the state’s economy, Yudichak he remains hopeful that more collaboration between the governor’s office, the state legislature, the private sector and the general public will improve.

“I’ve said all along that this is about protecting lives and livelihoods,” Yudichak said. “This is not partisan criticism. It’s about common sense.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

