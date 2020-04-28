43 new COVID-19 cases in Luzerne County; 3 more have died

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health Tuesday reported that there were three more deaths in Luzerne County from COVID-19 and 43 new confirmed cases.

That brings the total deaths in the county to 74 and confirmed cases to 2,078.

In Lackawanna County, there are now 854 confirmed cases and 71 deaths; in Monroe County, 48 have died and there are 1,097 confirmed cases.

The Department of Health confirmed that there are 1,214 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 43,264. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The state is reporting 1,716 deaths in Pennsylvania.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and front line responders.”

There are 165,824 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

38% are aged 25-49;

27% are aged 50-64; and

26% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 7,360 resident cases of COVID-19, and 920 cases among employees, for a total of 8,280 at 452 distinct facilities in 41 counties. Out of our total deaths, 1,089 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year.

Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.