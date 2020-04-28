Plains Township police arrest alleged prowler

April 28, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

PLAINS TWP. — Several residents of Maffett Street were startled late Monday night by a man knocking on their doors claiming to be looking for a friend he did not know, according to court records.

Township police said they arrested John Forrest Zuccaro, 21, of East Carey Street, Plains, when he was found standing on a porch of a residence on Maffett Street at about 11:40 p.m.

Zuccaro allegedly told police he was looking for a friend’s residence to stay the night but did not know the friend’s name.

Police said one of the homeowners, an elderly person, was upset and crying by Zuccaro knocking on the front and rear doors.

A small amount of marijuana was found on Zuccaro, police said.

Zuccaro was arraigned by District Judge James M. Dixon on charges of loitering and prowling at night and possession of a small amount of marijuana. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Dixon found him to be a flight risk.

Police said a records check showed Zuccaro was wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department on allegations he failed to appear for a court proceeding in county court.

Court records say Zuccaro failed to appear before Senior Judge Joseph M. Augello on Sept. 6 for a revocation hearing of his accelerated rehabilitation disposition sentence on an unrelated case from Pittston Township, who charged him with theft in August 2018.