Manhattan ER doctor who took own life after work with COVID-19 has local ties

April 28, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

A Manhattan ER doctor with local ties committed suicide on Sunday after working in the battle against the COVID-19 crisis.

Dr. Lorna Breen, 49, took her own life over the weekend while staying with family in Charlottesville, Va., according to multiple news outlets.

Breen’s Facebook page shows that she is a graduate of Wyoming Seminary Upper School.

Breen had been working at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in Manhattan in the emergency room. Reporting from the New York Times suggests Breen had been working until she tested positive for the coronavirus, briefly returned to work after recovering, and then was asked to return home again. Friends who knew Breen suggested to outlets like the New York Post that she simply could no longer take the stress associated with the virus.

Dr. Phillip Breen, her father, told the New York Times that his daughter did not have a history of mental illness, and asked that his daughter be remembered as a hero in this fight.

“Make sure she’s praised as a hero, because she was,” the elder Breen told the Times. “She’s a casualty just as much as anyone else who has died.”

Attempts to reach Wyoming Seminary for comment were not immediately successful Tuesday afternoon.

