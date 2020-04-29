Misericordia hosting virtual panel on COVID-19

April 29, 2020 Mark Guydish Local, News
By Mark Guydish [email protected]
Amanda Caleb

Annette Weiss

Erin Burns Kidluff

Frank Dipino

Heidi Manning

Soumendra Banerjee

DALLAS TWP —Like other local schools, Misericordia University is adapting to lengthy closings forced by the COVID-19 pandemic by going online, offering a virtual faculty panel conference Thursday at 4 p.m. about the new disease, and its extensive impact..

“The coronavirus — COVID-19 — is impacting multiple aspects of our society, changing the way we live our daily lives,” said Heidi Manning, Arts and Science Dean and one of the panelists. “If we are to learn from this current crisis, it is necessary to discuss how we as individuals and communities are being affected. Open dialogue on how this is shaping health care, business and society needs to continue if we are not just to survive but grow.”

Those who register to attend are invited to submit questions about the biology of the virus and the impact on healthcare, the economy and society, according to a media release.

Along with Manning, the faculty panel includes biology professor Frank DiPino, physician assistant program assistant professor Erin Burns, nursing program associate professor Annette Weiss, business assistant professor Soumendra Banerjee, and English and medical and health humanities associate professor Amanda Caleb.

To register for the webinar, visit misericordia.edu/covid19web. You’ll then receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Questions can be submitted in advance by visiting misericordia.edu/covid19quest. Live questions will also be taken during the webinar as time permits.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish