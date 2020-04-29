Children’s Service Center distributes food; all services continue

WILKES-BARRE — Citing the critical need during the COVID-19 pandemic, Children’s Service Center Wednesday continued its monthly food distribution, serving nearly 200 clients.

Last month, the CSC’s Weinberg Food Bank served 190 clients and that number increased significantly this month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The food was distributed from until 2 p.m. at the CSC Training Center in the 300 block of South Franklin Street.

Susan Hennemuth, CSC’s Director of Development, said for the last 158 years, the Children’s Service Center has been providing behavioral and mental health services – without interruption — for children and adolescents and more recently for adults, through its affiliate, Robinson Counseling Center.

Hennemuth said when the inherent danger of the pandemic first came to light in mid-March, CSC’s management team — headed by President and CEO Michael P. Hopkins — made a commitment to keeping CSC’s 483 staff safe and financially whole, while protecting and serving the center’s clients.

To that end, Hennemuth said CSC has researched and followed up on every option available, and has:

• Applied for the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Plan Loan/Grant program.

• Worked with providers to gain approval to implement non-traditional treatment plans.

• Scoured every resource to find appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

• Dealt with equipment and connectivity issues necessary for Telehealth services.

Hennemuth said while CSC has been maintaining services during the pandemic, there have been challenges. She said CSC and RCC have remained open and have either maintained or increased the numbers served during the pandemic.

CSC has served 1,552 clients ages 18 and over between March 16 and April 25, 2020, compared to 1,132 during the same time period in 2019. Clients under age 18 has also risen, from 2,906 in March-April 2019 to 2,940 for March-April 2020.

Hennemuth said according to the April 14 2020 issue of The Lancet, a weekly peer-reviewed general medical journal, not much is known about the long-term mental health effects of large-scale disease outbreaks on children and adolescents.

“It is the position of the Children’s Service Center that uninterrupted treatment will go a long way toward ameliorating untold effects,” Hennemuth said.

Hennemuth went on to say that many CSC and RCC staff are providing services through telehealth and have put considerable effort into identifying emergent family needs (e.g., increased food deliveries; additional addiction prevention activities with group home residents) as well as using their imagination to lessen the loss of fun activities (e.g., a dress-up prom dinner).

She said staffs of crisis, group homes, and outpatient clinic continue to treat clients in person.

About Children’s Service Center

As a behavioral health care system, Children’s Service Center (CSC) is deeply committed to the wellness of young people in our community.

Services are designed to meet the individual needs of children, adolescents and their families.

Children’s Service Center’s assessment, crisis, and referral services are staffed 24/7 by psychiatric professionals for initial assessment and referral.

CSC accepts Blue Cross/Blue Shield, most indemnity insurance plans, CHAMPUS, Medical Assistance, and is a preferred provider for several managed care organizations and HMO plans.

CSC is accredited by the Joint Commission on the Accreditation of healthcare Organizations (JCAHO).

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.